Suyog Tele Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.60 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.60 crore in December 2021 up 23.09% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021 up 42.96% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2020.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in December 2020.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 445.95 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)