Suyog Tele Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in December 2020 up 7.81% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2020 down 6.92% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2020 up 1.01% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2019.

Suyog Tele EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.68 in December 2019.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 445.55 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)