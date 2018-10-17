Suven Q2 PAT seen up 39.6% YoY to Rs. 37.1 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Suven to report net profit at Rs. 37.1 crore up 39.6% year-on-year (down 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 49.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 172.5 crore, according to Sharekhan.

