Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 99.31% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.34% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 61.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.