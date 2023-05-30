English
    Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 99.31% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.34% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022.

    Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 61.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.

    Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.84187.30244.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.84187.30244.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.18128.28150.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01--0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.87-13.590.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8016.5515.07
    Depreciation4.714.324.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.1345.6754.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.136.0618.86
    Other Income1.211.373.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.347.4422.03
    Interest6.305.805.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.041.6416.19
    Exceptional Items-4.53-0.600.03
    P/L Before Tax1.511.0416.21
    Tax0.580.315.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.930.7410.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.06-0.50-29.51
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.24-18.54
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5818.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.13-11.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.13-9.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.13-11.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.13-9.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm