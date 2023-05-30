Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 214.84 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 244.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 99.31% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.34% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022.
Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 61.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|214.84
|187.30
|244.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|214.84
|187.30
|244.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.18
|128.28
|150.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.87
|-13.59
|0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.80
|16.55
|15.07
|Depreciation
|4.71
|4.32
|4.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.13
|45.67
|54.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.13
|6.06
|18.86
|Other Income
|1.21
|1.37
|3.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.34
|7.44
|22.03
|Interest
|6.30
|5.80
|5.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.04
|1.64
|16.19
|Exceptional Items
|-4.53
|-0.60
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|1.04
|16.21
|Tax
|0.58
|0.31
|5.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.93
|0.74
|10.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.06
|-0.50
|-29.51
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.24
|-18.54
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|18.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.13
|-11.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.13
|-9.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.13
|-11.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.13
|-9.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited