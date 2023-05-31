Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.42 crore in March 2023 down 15.49% from Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 113.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 133.85% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

Surbhi Ind shares closed at 2.17 on May 02, 2023 (BSE)