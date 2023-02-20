English
    Superstar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    Superstar Distilleries and Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.011.391.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.011.391.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.170.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.320.32
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.131.421.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.57-0.63
    Other Income-0.02-0.030.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.60-0.44
    Interest0.000.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.62-0.46
    Exceptional Items0.300.06--
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.56-0.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.56-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.56-0.46
    Equity Share Capital11.6911.6911.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.48-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.48-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.48-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.48-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am