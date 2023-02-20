Superstar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
|Superstar Distilleries and Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|1.39
|1.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|1.39
|1.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.17
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.32
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|1.42
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.57
|-0.63
|Other Income
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.60
|-0.44
|Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.62
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|0.30
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.56
|-0.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.56
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.56
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|11.69
|11.69
|11.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.48
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.48
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited