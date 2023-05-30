Superhouse Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.72 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:Net Sales at Rs 175.72 crore in March 2023 down 7.2% from Rs. 189.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 down 38.3% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 20.25% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2022.
Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.09 in March 2022.
|Superhouse shares closed at 237.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and 40.11% over the last 12 months.
|Superhouse
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.72
|195.90
|189.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.72
|195.90
|189.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.47
|83.66
|79.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.17
|26.43
|41.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|6.24
|-13.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.10
|15.84
|15.09
|Depreciation
|4.26
|3.94
|3.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.03
|44.92
|50.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.47
|14.87
|12.93
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.71
|4.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.79
|15.58
|17.75
|Interest
|3.76
|3.68
|1.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.02
|11.90
|15.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.02
|11.90
|15.89
|Tax
|2.04
|2.46
|3.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.98
|9.44
|12.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.98
|9.44
|12.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.57
|0.78
|0.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.54
|10.21
|12.23
|Equity Share Capital
|11.03
|11.03
|11.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.84
|9.26
|11.09
|Diluted EPS
|6.84
|9.26
|11.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.84
|9.26
|11.09
|Diluted EPS
|6.84
|9.26
|11.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited