    Superhouse Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.72 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:Net Sales at Rs 175.72 crore in March 2023 down 7.2% from Rs. 189.36 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 down 38.3% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2023 down 20.25% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2022.
    Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.09 in March 2022.Superhouse shares closed at 237.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and 40.11% over the last 12 months.
    Superhouse
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.72195.90189.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.72195.90189.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.4783.6679.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1726.4341.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.226.24-13.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1015.8415.09
    Depreciation4.263.943.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.0344.9250.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4714.8712.93
    Other Income0.320.714.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7915.5817.75
    Interest3.763.681.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0211.9015.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0211.9015.89
    Tax2.042.463.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.989.4412.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.989.4412.06
    Minority Interest-----0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.570.780.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.5410.2112.23
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.849.2611.09
    Diluted EPS6.849.2611.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.849.2611.09
    Diluted EPS6.849.2611.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

