Sunil Health Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.47 crore, up 39.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.47 crore in December 2021 up 39.83% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 11043.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021 up 111.37% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Sunil Health shares closed at 41.20 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 76.07% over the last 12 months.