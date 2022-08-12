Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 64.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 210% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
Sundaram Brake shares closed at 344.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.87% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.00
|81.24
|64.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.00
|81.24
|64.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.10
|46.17
|37.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|0.62
|-3.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.81
|9.21
|10.98
|Depreciation
|1.47
|1.61
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.32
|22.58
|19.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|1.06
|-1.82
|Other Income
|1.58
|1.00
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|2.05
|-1.03
|Interest
|0.75
|0.65
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|1.41
|-1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|3.67
|-1.32
|Tax
|-0.53
|0.11
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|3.57
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|3.57
|-1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|9.06
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|9.06
|-3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|9.06
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|9.06
|-3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited