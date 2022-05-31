English
    Sun TV Network Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore in March 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 802.55 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.16 crore in March 2022 down 15.86% from Rs. 487.46 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 619.84 crore in March 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 627.87 crore in March 2021.

    Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in March 2021.

    Sun TV Network shares closed at 433.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Sun TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations856.851,060.43802.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations856.851,060.43802.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.61163.49--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.6673.1374.00
    Depreciation69.63158.1181.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.6988.92177.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax494.26576.78468.93
    Other Income55.9545.2576.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax550.21622.03545.90
    Interest4.501.9718.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax545.71620.06527.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax545.71620.06527.50
    Tax140.18151.9655.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities405.53468.10471.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period405.53468.10471.98
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.19-0.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.643.0915.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates410.16471.00487.46
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4111.9612.38
    Diluted EPS10.4111.9612.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4111.9612.38
    Diluted EPS10.4111.9612.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sun TV Network
    first published: May 31, 2022 11:02 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.