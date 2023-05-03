English
    Sumit Woods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore in March 2023 up 45.47% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2023 up 295.42% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2023 up 236.89% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
    Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.Sumit Woods shares closed at 38.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 171.17% returns over the last 6 months and 181.18% over the last 12 months.
    Sumit Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.8121.8031.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.8121.8031.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.403.305.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.46-15.18-13.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.892.892.28
    Depreciation0.170.180.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2.222.230.56
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1621.4434.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.496.942.10
    Other Income0.550.330.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.057.272.27
    Interest5.464.501.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.770.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.770.34
    Tax0.300.600.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.282.180.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.282.180.06
    Minority Interest0.090.121.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.20-0.07-1.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.572.240.65
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.73-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.710.72-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.73-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.710.72-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am