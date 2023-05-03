Sumit Woods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.81 21.80 31.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.81 21.80 31.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.40 3.30 5.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.46 -15.18 -13.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.89 2.89 2.28 Depreciation 0.17 0.18 0.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.22 2.23 0.56 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.16 21.44 34.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.49 6.94 2.10 Other Income 0.55 0.33 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.05 7.27 2.27 Interest 5.46 4.50 1.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.59 2.77 0.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.59 2.77 0.34 Tax 0.30 0.60 0.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.28 2.18 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.28 2.18 0.06 Minority Interest 0.09 0.12 1.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.20 -0.07 -1.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.57 2.24 0.65 Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 0.73 -0.21 Diluted EPS 0.71 0.72 -0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 0.73 -0.21 Diluted EPS 0.71 0.72 -0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited