Sumit Woods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore, up 45.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore in March 2023 up 45.47% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2023 up 295.42% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2023 up 236.89% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.
|Sumit Woods shares closed at 38.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 171.17% returns over the last 6 months and 181.18% over the last 12 months.
|Sumit Woods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.81
|21.80
|31.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.81
|21.80
|31.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.40
|3.30
|5.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.46
|-15.18
|-13.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.89
|2.89
|2.28
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2.22
|2.23
|0.56
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.16
|21.44
|34.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.49
|6.94
|2.10
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.33
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.05
|7.27
|2.27
|Interest
|5.46
|4.50
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.59
|2.77
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.59
|2.77
|0.34
|Tax
|0.30
|0.60
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.28
|2.18
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.28
|2.18
|0.06
|Minority Interest
|0.09
|0.12
|1.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.20
|-0.07
|-1.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.57
|2.24
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|30.59
|30.59
|30.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.73
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.72
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.73
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.72
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited