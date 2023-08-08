English
    Subros Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.21 crore, down 2.16% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subros are:

    Net Sales at Rs 693.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.16% from Rs. 708.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.46 crore in June 2023 up 17.76% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.61% from Rs. 45.35 crore in June 2022.

    Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    Subros shares closed at 425.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 29.21% over the last 12 months.

    Subros
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations693.21748.11708.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations693.21748.11708.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials526.23561.04540.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.0016.241.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.3460.0663.83
    Depreciation27.4327.9026.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.3659.7859.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8523.0916.74
    Other Income1.525.692.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3728.7818.79
    Interest1.592.091.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7826.6917.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.7826.6917.38
    Tax6.328.055.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4618.6411.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4618.6411.43
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.861.75
    Diluted EPS2.062.861.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.861.75
    Diluted EPS2.062.861.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

