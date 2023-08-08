Subros Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 693.21 crore, down 2.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.16% from Rs. 708.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.46 crore in June 2023 up 17.76% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.61% from Rs. 45.35 crore in June 2022.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

Subros shares closed at 425.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 29.21% over the last 12 months.