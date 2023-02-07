English
    Earnings

    Subex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore, up 237.78% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore in December 2022 up 237.78% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 443.96% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Subex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.1974.4220.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.1974.4220.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8130.1410.78
    Depreciation3.293.250.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.7652.2810.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.67-11.25-0.90
    Other Income0.440.910.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.23-10.34-0.88
    Interest0.710.730.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.94-11.07-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.94-11.07-0.91
    Tax1.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.95-11.07-0.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.95-11.07-0.91
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.20-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.20-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.20-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.20-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited