Subex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore, up 237.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore in December 2022 up 237.78% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 443.96% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Subex shares closed at 34.15 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months and -22.74% over the last 12 months.