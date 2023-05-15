Subex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.18 crore in March 2023 down 7834.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2023 down 1197.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.
Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.
|Subex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.27
|73.66
|78.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.27
|73.66
|78.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.67
|47.43
|54.12
|Depreciation
|3.82
|3.81
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.36
|21.14
|23.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.58
|1.28
|-1.47
|Other Income
|3.72
|0.81
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.86
|2.09
|0.53
|Interest
|0.72
|0.76
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.58
|1.33
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.58
|1.33
|0.21
|Tax
|9.60
|6.01
|-0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.18
|-4.68
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.18
|-4.68
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-47.18
|-4.68
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.08
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited