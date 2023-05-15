Subex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.18 crore in March 2023 down 7834.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2023 down 1197.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.