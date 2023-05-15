English
    Subex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 40.01% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 40.01% from Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.18 crore in March 2023 down 7834.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2023 down 1197.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

    Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.

    Subex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.2773.6678.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.2773.6678.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.6747.4354.12
    Depreciation3.823.812.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.3621.1423.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.581.28-1.47
    Other Income3.720.812.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.862.090.53
    Interest0.720.760.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.581.330.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-37.581.330.21
    Tax9.606.01-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.18-4.680.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.18-4.680.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-47.18-4.680.61
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS-0.86-0.080.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS-0.86-0.080.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
