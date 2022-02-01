Subex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.74 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.74 crore in December 2021 down 6.54% from Rs. 93.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021 down 76.12% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021 down 59.27% from Rs. 21.41 crore in December 2020.

Subex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Subex shares closed at 47.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)