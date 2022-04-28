Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore in March 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 1,475.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022 down 118.04% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.89 crore in March 2022 down 55.34% from Rs. 272.93 crore in March 2021.

Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.