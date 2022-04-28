Sterlite Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y
April 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterlite Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,581.97 crore in March 2022 up 7.25% from Rs. 1,475.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2022 down 118.04% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.89 crore in March 2022 down 55.34% from Rs. 272.93 crore in March 2021.
Sterlite Techno shares closed at 214.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.25% over the last 12 months.
|Sterlite Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,581.97
|1,355.53
|1,475.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,581.97
|1,355.53
|1,475.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|985.93
|872.52
|854.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-160.63
|-151.89
|-117.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|236.87
|236.72
|179.08
|Depreciation
|91.07
|90.06
|61.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|428.70
|448.78
|303.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-140.75
|195.25
|Other Income
|31.12
|15.43
|16.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.82
|-125.32
|211.70
|Interest
|68.96
|66.09
|53.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.14
|-191.41
|158.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.14
|-191.41
|158.31
|Tax
|-11.32
|-48.13
|50.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.82
|-143.28
|107.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|4.59
|3.24
|-0.90
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.23
|-140.04
|107.07
|Minority Interest
|2.61
|3.17
|2.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.82
|-0.23
|14.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.44
|-137.10
|124.40
|Equity Share Capital
|79.55
|79.44
|79.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-3.45
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-3.45
|3.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-3.45
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-3.45
|3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
