Sterling Tools Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 123.28 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.28 crore in December 2018 up 13.27% from Rs. 108.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2018 down 34.21% from Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.91 crore in December 2018 down 25.43% from Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2017.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2017.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 178.20 on February 02, 2017 (NSE) and has given -54.20% returns over the last 6 months and -51.95% over the last 12 months.