    Starlog Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 53.23% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 53.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 75.96% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 14.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 31.11% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.851.973.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.851.973.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.72--1.25
    Depreciation0.870.982.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.885.354.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.63-4.35-3.71
    Other Income0.010.233.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.62-4.12-0.05
    Interest1.111.076.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.73-5.19-6.47
    Exceptional Items1.1745.27--
    P/L Before Tax-1.5640.08-6.47
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.5640.08-6.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.5640.08-6.47
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.3033.49-5.41
    Diluted EPS-1.3033.49-5.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.3033.49-5.41
    Diluted EPS-1.3033.49-5.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

