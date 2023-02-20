Starlog Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 53.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 53.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 75.96% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
Starlog Enter shares closed at 14.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 31.11% over the last 12 months.
|Starlog Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.85
|1.97
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.85
|1.97
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|--
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.98
|2.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.88
|5.35
|4.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-4.35
|-3.71
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.23
|3.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-4.12
|-0.05
|Interest
|1.11
|1.07
|6.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-5.19
|-6.47
|Exceptional Items
|1.17
|45.27
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.56
|40.08
|-6.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.56
|40.08
|-6.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.56
|40.08
|-6.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|33.49
|-5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|33.49
|-5.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|33.49
|-5.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|33.49
|-5.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited