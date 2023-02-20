Starlog Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 53.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 53.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 75.96% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Starlog Enter shares closed at 14.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 31.11% over the last 12 months.