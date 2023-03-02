Stampede Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 117.14% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

Stampede Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 1.00 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.