SREI Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, down 81.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in June 2021 down 81.52% from Rs. 28.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021 down 284.74% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021 down 109.51% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2020.

SREI Infra shares closed at 8.15 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.35% returns over the last 6 months and 7.24% over the last 12 months.