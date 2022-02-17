SPML Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 276.01 crore, down 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.01 crore in December 2021 down 10.74% from Rs. 309.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021 up 103.69% from Rs. 27.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021 down 46.78% from Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2020.

SPML Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.48 in December 2020.

SPML Infra shares closed at 53.85 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 314.23% returns over the last 6 months and 293.07% over the last 12 months.