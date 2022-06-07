SPL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore, up 188.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore in March 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022 up 161.95% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022 up 162.02% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

SPL Industries shares closed at 52.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 10.75% over the last 12 months.