SKF India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,094.69 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,094.69 crore in March 2023 up 5.36% from Rs. 1,039.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 109.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.78 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 161.58 crore in March 2022.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 24.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.10 in March 2022.

SKF India shares closed at 4,464.10 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and 39.95% over the last 12 months.