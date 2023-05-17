English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SKF India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,094.69 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,094.69 crore in March 2023 up 5.36% from Rs. 1,039.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 109.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.78 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 161.58 crore in March 2022.

    SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 24.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.10 in March 2022.

    SKF India shares closed at 4,464.10 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and 39.95% over the last 12 months.

    SKF India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,094.691,077.201,039.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,094.691,077.201,039.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials264.03257.11265.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods397.04414.99349.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.21-41.5535.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.8167.3575.93
    Depreciation16.8917.0215.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.59195.24153.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.12167.04144.26
    Other Income19.7713.032.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.89180.07146.40
    Interest0.320.360.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.57179.71145.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax169.57179.71145.67
    Tax46.7263.2336.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.85116.48109.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.85116.48109.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.190.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates122.93116.67109.48
    Equity Share Capital49.4449.4449.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9023.6022.10
    Diluted EPS24.9023.6022.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.9023.6022.10
    Diluted EPS24.9023.6022.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SKF India
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:06 pm