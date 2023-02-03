English
    Sintex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore in December 2022 down 27.82% from Rs. 967.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 825.70 crore in December 2022 down 757.78% from Rs. 96.26 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 177.75 crore in December 2021.Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.10% returns over the last 12 months.
    Sintex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.54654.65967.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.54654.65967.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials535.20478.80686.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5657.12-28.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3044.1142.10
    Depreciation65.6865.8266.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.5691.07112.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-76.76-82.2788.64
    Other Income18.9914.1322.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.77-68.14111.63
    Interest236.03224.49207.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-293.79-292.63-96.25
    Exceptional Items-531.91----
    P/L Before Tax-825.70-292.63-96.25
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-825.70-292.63-96.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-825.70-292.63-96.26
    Equity Share Capital59.9259.9259.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
    Diluted EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
    Diluted EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited