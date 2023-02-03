Sintex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 698.54 654.65 967.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 698.54 654.65 967.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 535.20 478.80 686.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.56 57.12 -28.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.30 44.11 42.10 Depreciation 65.68 65.82 66.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.56 91.07 112.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -76.76 -82.27 88.64 Other Income 18.99 14.13 22.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.77 -68.14 111.63 Interest 236.03 224.49 207.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -293.79 -292.63 -96.25 Exceptional Items -531.91 -- -- P/L Before Tax -825.70 -292.63 -96.25 Tax -- -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -825.70 -292.63 -96.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -825.70 -292.63 -96.26 Equity Share Capital 59.92 59.92 59.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.78 -4.88 -1.61 Diluted EPS -13.78 -4.88 -1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.78 -4.88 -1.61 Diluted EPS -13.78 -4.88 -1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited