Simplex Casting Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, down 61.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in December 2018 down 61.85% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2018 down 716.94% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 down 128.73% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2017.

Simplex Casting shares closed at 70.10 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.99% returns over the last 6 months and -54.79% over the last 12 months.