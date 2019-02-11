Simplex Casting Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, down 61.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Castings are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in December 2018 down 61.85% from Rs. 79.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2018 down 716.94% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 down 128.73% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2017.
Simplex Casting shares closed at 70.10 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.99% returns over the last 6 months and -54.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Simplex Castings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.19
|52.95
|79.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.19
|52.95
|79.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.69
|9.56
|8.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.86
|16.99
|43.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.13
|2.63
|3.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.17
|5.03
|4.52
|Depreciation
|4.06
|4.18
|2.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.76
|11.38
|12.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|3.16
|2.89
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.11
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.83
|3.28
|3.17
|Interest
|3.54
|3.20
|2.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.36
|0.07
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.36
|0.07
|0.33
|Tax
|-3.54
|-0.09
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.82
|0.16
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.82
|0.16
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.73
|0.26
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-7.53
|0.20
|1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.73
|0.26
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-7.53
|0.20
|1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited