Signet Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 253.41 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.41 crore in March 2019 up 9.24% from Rs. 231.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019 down 61.78% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2019 down 9.36% from Rs. 22.76 crore in March 2018.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2018.

Signet Ind shares closed at 37.30 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -45.94% over the last 12 months.