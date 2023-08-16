English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Signet Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.82 crore, up 31.8% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 288.82 crore in June 2023 up 31.8% from Rs. 219.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 117.06% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2023 up 19.1% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

    Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

    Signet Ind shares closed at 44.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Signet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations288.82312.52219.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations288.82312.52219.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.51134.37110.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods111.21118.5677.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.909.65-7.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.246.476.87
    Depreciation2.412.322.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5323.0517.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8318.1013.22
    Other Income0.481.160.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3019.2613.53
    Interest12.0412.0011.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.267.262.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.267.262.17
    Tax1.062.740.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.204.521.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.204.521.47
    Equity Share Capital29.4429.4429.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.410.38
    Diluted EPS0.961.410.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.410.38
    Diluted EPS0.961.410.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Signet Ind #Signet Industries
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!