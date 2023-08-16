Signet Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.82 crore, up 31.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.82 crore in June 2023 up 31.8% from Rs. 219.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 117.06% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.71 crore in June 2023 up 19.1% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

Signet Ind shares closed at 44.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.