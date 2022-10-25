Shriram City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.36 crore, up 24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,963.36 crore in September 2022 up 24% from Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.28 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 282.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,218.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 1,012.23 crore in September 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 52.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 42.75 in September 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,768.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.