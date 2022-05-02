Shriram City Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,900.11 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,900.11 crore in March 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 1,595.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.18 crore in March 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 295.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,235.84 crore in March 2022 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,041.78 crore in March 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 48.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.70 in March 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,708.60 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.