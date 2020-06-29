Shree Pushkar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore, down 33.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.81 crore in March 2020 down 33.67% from Rs. 102.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2020 up 53.17% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2020 down 4.59% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2019.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2019.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 92.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.21% returns over the last 6 months and -24.27% over the last 12 months.