    Shivam Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore in March 2022 down 30.98% from Rs. 161.93 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021.

    Shivam Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

    Shivam Auto shares closed at 30.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.74% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.76114.62161.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.76114.62161.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.5935.0757.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods---3.9512.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.186.90-1.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8515.1916.10
    Depreciation9.7410.409.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2533.4845.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1517.5420.98
    Other Income1.91-1.231.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0616.3122.14
    Interest12.2412.0816.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.824.236.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.824.236.11
    Tax----11.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.824.23-5.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.824.23-5.09
    Equity Share Capital24.4420.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.42-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.170.42-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.42-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.170.42-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
    first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
