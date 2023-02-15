English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivam Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 114.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2022 down 367.54% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 down 64.02% from Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2021.Shivam Auto shares closed at 23.65 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.
    Shivam Autotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.13134.17114.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.13134.17114.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.7556.3135.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8211.04-3.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-2.106.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5314.4915.19
    Depreciation8.858.8310.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1042.3533.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.263.2417.54
    Other Income0.500.99-1.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.764.2416.31
    Interest12.0813.3712.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.33-9.134.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.33-9.134.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.33-9.134.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.33-9.134.23
    Equity Share Capital24.4424.4420.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.830.42
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.830.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.830.42
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.830.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm