English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shirpur Gold Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.15 crore, down 27.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,102.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.17% from Rs. 1,513.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 down 2.48% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2022.

    Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)

    Shirpur Gold Refinery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,102.151,379.151,513.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,102.151,379.151,513.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,051.771,345.551,484.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.1929.5020.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.522.591.03
    Depreciation1.101.091.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.761.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.18-0.354.62
    Other Income1.022.210.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.201.875.37
    Interest12.6913.2711.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.49-11.41-5.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.49-11.41-5.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.49-11.41-5.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.49-11.41-5.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.49-11.41-5.81
    Equity Share Capital29.1429.1429.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.57-3.92-1.99
    Diluted EPS-2.57-3.92-1.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.57-3.92-1.99
    Diluted EPS-2.57-3.92-1.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Shirpur Gold #Shirpur Gold Refinery
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!