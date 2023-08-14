Shirpur Gold Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.15 crore, down 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.17% from Rs. 1,513.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 down 2.48% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2022.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)