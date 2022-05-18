Sharon Bio Medi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.77 crore, up 2.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.77 crore in March 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 16.56% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 down 12.18% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2021.

Sharon Bio Medi EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.75 in March 2021.

Sharon Bio Medi shares closed at 3.30 on March 28, 2019 (NSE)