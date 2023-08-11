English
    Sharika Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, up 101.35% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in June 2023 up 101.35% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 down 14.85% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022.

    Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.70% over the last 12 months.

    Sharika Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0521.396.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0521.396.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0710.775.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.683.56-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.980.351.02
    Depreciation0.080.150.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.174.731.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.571.83-1.81
    Other Income1.840.190.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.742.02-1.74
    Interest0.270.420.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.011.59-2.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.011.59-2.13
    Tax0.410.21-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.411.38-2.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.411.38-2.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.411.38-2.10
    Equity Share Capital21.6521.6521.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.32-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.560.32-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.32-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.560.32-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:55 pm

