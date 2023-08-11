Sharika Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, up 101.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in June 2023 up 101.35% from Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 down 14.85% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 1.19% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022.

Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.70% over the last 12 months.