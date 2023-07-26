SHAREINDIA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.31 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 277.31 340.72 230.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 277.31 340.72 230.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.07 1.01 3.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.71 0.75 -1.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 53.47 53.86 28.11 Depreciation 2.67 3.40 2.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.49 130.91 112.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.90 150.80 85.70 Other Income 1.39 2.92 2.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.29 153.72 88.26 Interest 15.06 15.49 10.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.23 138.23 77.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 108.23 138.23 77.97 Tax 25.95 31.34 18.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.28 106.89 59.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.28 106.89 59.18 Minority Interest -0.16 -0.62 -0.25 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.11 106.27 58.93 Equity Share Capital 32.67 32.54 31.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.17 33.09 18.47 Diluted EPS 25.06 33.09 18.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.17 28.77 18.47 Diluted EPS 25.06 28.77 18.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited