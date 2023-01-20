English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shalby Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

    Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

    Shalby shares closed at 153.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.

    Shalby
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.02177.94150.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.02177.94150.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.10--38.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.322.412.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10-0.230.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6321.1519.40
    Depreciation9.239.289.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.28115.9661.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5729.3719.24
    Other Income3.755.052.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3334.4222.12
    Interest0.770.890.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.5633.5421.46
    Exceptional Items-----4.44
    P/L Before Tax28.5633.5417.03
    Tax9.3611.734.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2021.8012.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2021.8012.63
    Equity Share Capital107.31107.31108.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.031.17
    Diluted EPS1.782.021.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.031.17
    Diluted EPS1.782.021.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm