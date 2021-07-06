Setubandhan Inf Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in March 2021 down 56.69% from Rs. 64.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021 up 82.8% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021 up 88.33% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2020.

Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 1.90 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.15% over the last 12 months.