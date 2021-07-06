Setubandhan Inf Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setubandhan Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in March 2021 down 56.69% from Rs. 64.30 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021 up 82.8% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021 up 88.33% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2020.
Setubandhan Inf shares closed at 1.90 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.15% over the last 12 months.
|Setubandhan Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.85
|11.44
|64.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.85
|11.44
|64.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.69
|12.29
|-78.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.01
|-2.11
|-0.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.32
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.37
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.68
|0.34
|161.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.25
|0.23
|-19.15
|Other Income
|1.56
|-0.01
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.69
|0.22
|-18.20
|Interest
|0.27
|0.14
|-0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.97
|0.07
|-18.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.97
|0.07
|-18.07
|Tax
|0.19
|0.04
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|0.03
|-18.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|0.03
|-18.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.16
|0.03
|-18.36
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|71.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.00
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.00
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited