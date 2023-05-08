Servotech Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore, up 125.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore in March 2023 up 125.81% from Rs. 51.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2023 up 364.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2023 up 216.08% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.
Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.
|Servotech Power shares closed at 55.45 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 217.04% over the last 12 months.
|Servotech Power Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.31
|83.27
|51.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.31
|83.27
|51.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.90
|68.93
|44.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.38
|2.75
|0.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|2.35
|1.87
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.38
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.64
|6.21
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.78
|2.66
|2.30
|Other Income
|4.67
|3.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.45
|5.74
|2.35
|Interest
|0.72
|0.55
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.73
|5.19
|1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|7.73
|5.19
|1.77
|Tax
|1.67
|1.32
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.05
|3.87
|1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.05
|3.87
|1.31
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.04
|3.86
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|21.27
|21.27
|18.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.82
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|1.99
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.82
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|1.99
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited