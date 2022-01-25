Sensex, Nifty stage sharp recovery led by metals, telecom, power, financials and pharma

Sensex recovered from a fall of over 1000 points in the morning amid mixed global cues, as metals, telecom, power, financials and pharma stocks bounced back.

More than Rs 17.54 trillion of investors' wealth has been wiped out over five sessions. Since 17 January, the 30-pack Sensex has declined over 3,300 points and the Nifty 1,100 points, falling 5.4 percent each during the period.

After slumping 1028 points to 56,404, the Sensex was trading at 57,506 at 9.30 am up 15 points or 0.03 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,529. The Nifty 50 which also recovered was trading at 17,190, up 22.90 points or 0.24 per cent, near its intraday high of 17,192. It recorded an intraday low of 16,836.80.