Selan Explore Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore, up 39.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore in September 2021 up 39.34% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021 down 28.43% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021 up 66.37% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

Selan Explore EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in September 2020.

Selan Explore shares closed at 143.95 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 42.24% over the last 12 months.