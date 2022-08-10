Selan Explore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore in June 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 16.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 up 443.71% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022 up 258.54% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Selan Explore shares closed at 180.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.