    Selan Explore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore in June 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 16.26 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 up 443.71% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022 up 258.54% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

    Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

    Selan Explore shares closed at 180.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.

    Selan Exploration Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.1223.3216.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.1223.3216.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.470.320.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.411.10
    Depreciation0.530.510.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8020.3413.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.160.740.89
    Other Income2.111.812.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.272.552.97
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.262.532.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.262.532.95
    Tax3.18-0.531.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.083.061.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.083.061.67
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.971.991.09
    Diluted EPS5.971.991.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.971.991.09
    Diluted EPS5.971.991.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results #Selan Exploration Technology #Selan Explore
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
