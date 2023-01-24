English
    Selan Explore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 48.85% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 19.49 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 145.48% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 119.82% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.
    Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.Selan Explore shares closed at 231.65 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 54.95% over the last 12 months.
    Selan Exploration Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0132.6319.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0132.6319.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.30-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.171.311.13
    Depreciation0.640.650.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1320.6915.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.299.682.13
    Other Income3.052.031.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3411.713.97
    Interest0.080.120.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2611.593.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.2611.593.95
    Tax1.652.780.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.618.813.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.618.813.10
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.015.802.04
    Diluted EPS5.015.802.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.015.802.04
    Diluted EPS5.015.802.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
