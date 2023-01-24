Selan Explore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 48.85% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in December 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 19.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 145.48% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 119.82% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.
Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.
|Selan Explore shares closed at 231.65 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.38% returns over the last 6 months and 54.95% over the last 12 months.
|Selan Exploration Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.01
|32.63
|19.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.01
|32.63
|19.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|0.30
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.17
|1.31
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.65
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.13
|20.69
|15.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.29
|9.68
|2.13
|Other Income
|3.05
|2.03
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.34
|11.71
|3.97
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.26
|11.59
|3.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.26
|11.59
|3.95
|Tax
|1.65
|2.78
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.61
|8.81
|3.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.61
|8.81
|3.10
|Equity Share Capital
|15.20
|15.20
|15.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.01
|5.80
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|5.80
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.01
|5.80
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|5.80
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited