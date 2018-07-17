Schaeffler India Q1 PAT seen up 29.3% YoY to Rs. 69.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Schaeffler India to report net profit at Rs. 69.8 crore up 29.3% year-on-year (up 5.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 537.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 103.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.