Savera Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 165.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in June 2021 up 165.17% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021 up 45.18% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 63.69% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020.

Savera Ind shares closed at 47.90 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)