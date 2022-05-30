Sasta Sundar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasta Sundar Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.59 crore in March 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 133.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2022 down 269.07% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2022 down 122.67% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.
Sasta Sundar shares closed at 296.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.57% returns over the last 6 months and 49.31% over the last 12 months.
|Sasta Sundar Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.59
|142.59
|133.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.59
|142.59
|133.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.92
|0.63
|0.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|185.39
|127.30
|119.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.30
|5.04
|1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.68
|9.10
|7.95
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.07
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.15
|13.86
|11.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.34
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Other Income
|4.24
|2.60
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.10
|-11.80
|-8.28
|Interest
|0.13
|0.50
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.23
|-12.30
|-8.53
|Exceptional Items
|-11.58
|1,169.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.81
|1,156.76
|-8.53
|Tax
|-3.85
|133.20
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.95
|1,023.56
|-8.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.95
|1,023.56
|-8.55
|Minority Interest
|7.89
|-284.62
|2.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.24
|0.05
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.30
|738.99
|-6.04
|Equity Share Capital
|31.81
|31.81
|31.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.01
|232.31
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.01
|232.31
|-1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.01
|232.31
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.01
|232.31
|-1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
