    Sarda Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.12 crore, down 16.57% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,052.12 crore in June 2023 down 16.57% from Rs. 1,261.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.61% from Rs. 169.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 330.62 crore in June 2022.

    Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 48.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 48.19 in June 2022.

    Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,877.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.60% returns over the last 6 months and 102.62% over the last 12 months.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,052.121,076.051,252.40
    Other Operating Income--0.228.65
    Total Income From Operations1,052.121,076.271,261.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials659.23632.83652.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.2832.6038.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.9943.9232.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7230.9132.29
    Depreciation44.9045.2943.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.00121.96136.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.00168.76325.95
    Other Income83.0823.58-38.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.08192.34287.03
    Interest34.9927.6031.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.09164.74255.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax218.09164.74255.22
    Tax43.6049.2380.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.49115.51174.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.49115.51174.48
    Minority Interest-1.586.33-3.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.08-0.60-1.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.83121.24169.80
    Equity Share Capital35.2435.2435.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.4834.4148.19
    Diluted EPS48.4834.4148.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.4834.4148.19
    Diluted EPS48.4834.4148.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 11:00 am

