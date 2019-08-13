Sanghvi Forging Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, up 33.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in June 2019 up 33.06% from Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2019 up 195.94% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2019 up 1085.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

Sanghvi Forging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2018.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 21.00 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.20% over the last 12 months.