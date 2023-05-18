Sandur Manganes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 607.71 crore, down 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 607.71 crore in March 2023 down 15.15% from Rs. 716.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.89 crore in March 2023 down 26.17% from Rs. 235.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.03 crore in March 2023 up 7.59% from Rs. 234.25 crore in March 2022.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 64.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 87.80 in March 2022.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 1,222.35 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.32% over the last 12 months.