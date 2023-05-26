English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sandesh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore, down 25.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore in March 2023 down 25.86% from Rs. 104.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2023 down 61.3% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in March 2023 down 60.42% from Rs. 38.38 crore in March 2022.

    Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 38.61 in March 2022.

    Sandesh shares closed at 951.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.94% over the last 12 months.

    Sandesh
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.1298.99104.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.1298.99104.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.7132.1525.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.590.1031.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.709.809.61
    Depreciation1.581.451.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5722.9023.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9632.5812.79
    Other Income7.6612.4024.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6144.9836.97
    Interest0.030.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5844.9436.91
    Exceptional Items0.00-0.030.66
    P/L Before Tax13.5844.9137.58
    Tax2.2711.788.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3133.1329.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3133.1329.22
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9443.7738.61
    Diluted EPS14.9443.7738.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9443.7738.61
    Diluted EPS14.9443.7738.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandesh
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm