Sandesh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore, down 25.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.12 crore in March 2023 down 25.86% from Rs. 104.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2023 down 61.3% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in March 2023 down 60.42% from Rs. 38.38 crore in March 2022.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 38.61 in March 2022.

Sandesh shares closed at 951.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.94% over the last 12 months.